Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

5 arrested for stealing jewellery in Udupi; assets worth Rs 87 lakh recovered

The gang allegedly stole jewellery worth nearly Rs 95 lakh from a shop in Udupi, and police recovered assets worth Rs 87.48 lakh, including gold, silver, cash, and the vehicle used in the crime.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 13:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 13:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaUdupiStealing

Follow us on :

Follow Us