<p>Udupi: Udupi Town police, in coordination with Maharashtra police, arrested five persons in connection with a jewellery theft in Udupi town.</p><p>The gang allegedly stole jewellery worth nearly Rs 95 lakh from a shop in Udupi, and police recovered assets worth Rs 87.48 lakh, including gold, silver, cash, and the vehicle used in the crime.</p><p>On September 8, jewellery shop owner Vaibhav Mohan Ghatge locked his shop on Vadiraja Road and went home. The next morning, he discovered that thieves had opened the shutter lock with a duplicate key. They had stolen gold ornaments worth about Rs 95.71 lakh kept in a refinery machine inside the shop.</p><p>A case was registered at Udupi Town Police Station under sections 331(4), 331(3), and 305 of the BNS.</p><p>Udupi SP Hariram Shankar said following the complaint, a special team led by Udupi Town Police Inspector Manjunath V Badiger was formed . The team included PSI Bharatesh Kankanawadi, PSI Tejaswi T.I of Kapu station, PSI Vinayakumar K of Kollur station, and several staff members. They were assisted by Akluj Police from Maharashtra.</p><p>The police arrested five suspects from Nimgaon in Malshiras taluk, Solapur district, Maharashtra.</p><p>The arrested are Shubham Tanaji Sathe ( 25), Praveen Appa Sathe(23), Nilesh Bapu Kasturi( 19), Sagar Dattatreya Kandagale (32), and Bagav Rohit Shrimant( 25), all hail from Solapur.</p><p>The police recovered 748.8 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 74.88 lakh. They also seized 4.445 kilograms of silver worth Rs 3.60 lakh. In addition, Rs five lakh in cash and a car worth Rs 4 lakh, used for the crime, said the SP.</p>