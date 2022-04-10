Mangaluru International Airport installs 8 AEDs

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) celebrated World Health Day with the initiation of eight automated external defibrillators (AED) at vantage locations across the airport. The AED machine is not just an important but essential life saving device.

AED machines are located on the first floor of both domestic and international security hold areas (SHA); at the check-in area adjacent to the Hot Crust, a Food and Beverage outlet, on the ground and first floor of the international arrival and at the administrative block on the lower ground floor. They have also been installed at the aircraft rescue and firefighting and at the apron control offices.

The AED machines that have been installed come with an easy-to-understand instruction manual. The AED is totally automatic once the shock patches are placed on the patient’s chest. Dedicated training programmes on the correct usage of the AED machine for all stakeholders will also be taken up shortly.

The 24 X 7 medical investigation room on the ground floor is also on hand to provide further assistance once a person facing a cardiac arrest, has been stabilised with the use of these AEDs. These are a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device which can analyse the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

