Mekedatu: Karnataka Assembly adopts resolution, urges fast clearance

The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the Mekedatu project and that pressure should be mounted on the Centre to accord necessary approvals.

The resolution also proclaimed that Karnataka will not give its concurrence to the linking of the Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar rivers unless the state’s share of water is decided and until all aspects of the detailed project report (DPR) are agreeable.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai piloted the two-page resolution, which counters the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s resolution damning Karnataka’s Mekedatu project.

According to the resolution, the Mekedatu project will not harm Tamil Nadu. The project will stabilise the Supreme Court’s allocation of 24 tmc (4.75 tmc consumptive use) for the Bengaluru metropolitan region and generate hydropower by constructing a balancing reservoir.

“Tamil Nadu wants Karnataka to take its approval for the Mekedatu project. But, at the same time and without seeking Karnataka’s approval, Tamil Nadu is taking up projects illegally and unilaterally, thereby showing its double standards,” the resolution stated.

Before Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri could put the resolution for adoption, former water resources minister HK Patil raised an objection to the way the resolution was drafted. Specifically, he had a problem with the resolution mentioning the peninsular river development (linkage of rivers).

“By stating that the peninsular river development scheme of diverting excess water from the Godavari to Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar linking project should not be decided until the state’s share is finalized, are we in effect giving our approval to the project? Shouldn’t we first know what our share will be before adopting a resolution like this? If we accept this, then we’re bound to allow water to go from Almatti to Tungabhadra, which will affect north Karnataka,” Patil explained.

He also asked Bommai why the resolution was not confined to Mekedatu.

Siding with Patil, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said Bommai should have drafted the resolution in consultation with other parties.

Allaying Patil’s fears, Bommai modified the resolution to say that Karnataka all aspects of the DPR on linking of rivers should be agreeable to the state.

“We’ve always been defensive. Now, we’re going on the offensive and we’re telling Tamil Nadu that it needs to stop its projects that are being taken up without consulting Karnataka,” Bommai said.

