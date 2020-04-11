Minister directs hospitals to keep paediatric ICUs ready

Considering the increase in the number of paediatric Covid-19 positive cases in state, the state Medical Education Department has instructed all government and private medical college/hospitals treating Covid-19 cases to keep dedicated Paediatric/Neonatal intensive care units (PNICU).

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "We can deal with existing facilities in the current situation, even for pediatric cases. But in future we need to be ready with dedicated wards to treat paediatric patients. We have discussed the same with heads of all the hospitals and instructed them to make separate arrangements to treat pediatric cases in future, if the number goes up," added Sudhakar.

A senior official from the department said, "As more Covid-19 positive cases are being reported from across the state, there's a need for augmenting facilities to take care of paediatric cases in future. Considering this, the minister has given instructions to keep PNICUs ready," he said.

According to doctors, though the treatment is same for both adult and pediatric cases, they only have to ensure additional care as children are prone to more infections. So far, over five paediatric positive cases have been reported in state.

"The 10-month-old baby which tested positive for Covid-19 was really shocking and looking at that case, it is better for hospitals to be ready to treat such cases. It is difficult to keep paediatric patients in general Covid-19 ward as they need more attention. Also appatite of children is different and we need to feed them often. So, they need more personal attention and care," said a doctor working with a government hospital in Bengaluru.