Monsoon covered entire Karnataka on June 23: IMD

The department has predicted heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in coastal areas on Saturday.

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jun 23 2023, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 05:15 ist
Heavy rains bring to life the falls at Sogala, the abode of Lord Someshwara, in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district, on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Southwest Monsoon covered the entire State on Friday.

The monsoon was normal over coastal and South interior Karnataka. However, it was weak over the northern interior parts of the state. Manki in Uttara Kannada district recorded the highest quantity of rainfall in the state (13 cm).

Also Read | Rains bring cheer to farmers in parts of Karnataka

The department has predicted heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in coastal areas on Saturday. There may be thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places across the state too, the department said.

