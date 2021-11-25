New scheme in Karnataka to make SC/ST women financially strong

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he will soon announce a new programme aimed at self-employment of SC/ST women.

He also said that the government will provide skill training to 75,000 SC/ST youth under the Amrith Kaushalya scheme.

Bommai was speaking at a Buddhist congregation organized by Vishwa Buddha Dhamma Sangha and Bengaluru-based Nagasena Buddha Vihar.

“Once a woman becomes financially strong, then the entire family grows,” Bommai said. “For SC/ST women, I’ll announce a special programme under which they will get all kinds of help, including a marketplace for their products,” he said, adding that he had held talks with banks and union ministers about this.

According to Bommai, Karnataka is ranked third nationally in terms of income. “But, only 35 per cent of the state’s population is participating when we look at per-capita income. The remaining 65 per cent, especially SC/STs, should become a part of this. Life itself is difficult for them,” he said, adding that the self-employment scheme for SC/ST women will help lift their families from economic difficulties and increase their income, which in turn will help the state’s progress.

Bommai also conceded that jobs were hard to come by. “Many youths come to me seeking jobs. But, there aren’t many opportunities. There are opportunities in the government sector, but the number of government jobs is coming down. After liberalization and globalization, much of the jobs are in the private sector that need skill development,” he said.

“We have started a special programme in which 75,000 SC/ST youths will get skills training. More than 30,000 have already enrolled and training is underway,” he said.

