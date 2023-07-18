NHAI sets up panel for safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Panel set up for B'luru-Mysuru expressway inspection

The corridor also entails four rail overbridges, nine major bridges, 40 minor bridges, 89 underpasses and overpasses.

A view of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

State-owned NHAI has constituted a committee of road safety experts to carry out safety inspection along the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Karnataka, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The committee is on a visit to the site and will conclude its study by July 20, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said, adding the committee will submit the report within 10 days after visiting the site.

The move came amid a number of accidents being reported along the stretch since it was open in March this year, raising concerns about safety of commuters.

Also Read | Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: 100 fatal accidents since inauguration

"National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constituted a committee of Road Safety Experts to carry out safety inspection of Bengaluru–Mysuru Access Controlled Highway to ensure that the corridor continues to serve people of Karnataka by promoting safe travel," it said.

The 118-kilometre highway encompasses a portion of NH-275. NHAI has engaged state-of-the-art technologies in building the highway which is contributing towards boosting commerce and acting as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the region, the ministry said.

"The highway has cut travel time between the two cities by almost half to just 75 minutes. The highway is a testimony of India's rapidly transforming road infrastructure and NHAI's commitment to create world class national highway network," it said.

The corridor also entails four rail overbridges, nine major bridges, 40 minor bridges, 89 underpasses and overpasses. A total of six bypasses have been constructed at towns of Bidadi, Ramnagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna to resolve the problem of traffic congestion.

The access-controlled highway also provides inter-state connectivity to Karnataka with Tamil Nadu and Kerala, decongesting cities of Coorg, Srirangapatna, Wayanad and Ooty.

