'No provision for conferring Rajyotsava award posthumously'

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar on Monday said existing statutes prevent the government from presenting Rajyotsava award posthumously.

He was responding to demands from actor-politician Jaggesh and on social media to present Rajyotsava award to actor Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously. “There is also a court decree that declares that Rajyotsava award should not be given after death,” he said.

“As he (Puneeth) had extended full support to government schemes without seeking any monetary gains, the government will bestow a befitting honour on the actor,” Sunil stressed.

Kumar expressed confidence that BJP would win both Hanagal and Sindagi by-elections (the results will be announced on Tuesday). Congress would be defeated, which was admitted by no less than KPCC president D K Shivakumar. Congress president had said the by-election was a torch-bearer for future elections. In fact, the outcome will be crucial in upcoming Zilla, Taluk Panchayat and Assembly elections, he added.

