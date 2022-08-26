Now, Karnataka schools body flags corruption, writes to PM

The Recognised Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about corruption in the state government.

RUPSA, which claims to represent 11,000 schools, also released an audio clip purportedly featuring a block education officer (BEO) demanding a cut to process an application seeking renewal of recognition.

In what it claimed was its third letter to PM Modi, RUPSA has directly accused School Education & Literacy Minister BC Nagesh. The body highlighted corruption while issuing no-objection certificates (NOC), renewal of recognition and other processes involving the department.

RUPSA stated that nothing had changed in spite of repeated complaints to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Nagesh.

Addressing a news conference in Bengaluru on Friday, RUPSA president Lokesh Talikatte said, "Instead of curbing the corruption in the department, the minister BC Nagesh has become greedy and several private schools are on the verge of closure due to his greed."

Lokesh claimed that BEOs and deputy directors of public instruction (DDPI) have fixed a percentage as their cut for every work, causing harrassment to schools. "The department renews recognition of schools every year and no file gets moved without a commission or bribe," he said. "As there was no solution from the CM and the minister, we are forced to write to the PM."

According to the association, schools have to pay a 50 per cent cut to get RTE reimbursement as well.

Speaking to DH, Nagesh rubbished the allegations. "This is not the first time they are making these allegations. If they have proof, let them go to the Lokayukta," he said.

Meanwhile, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), which represents around 5,000 schools, said they also wrote to PM Modi last month raising similar issues.

The claims made by the association of schools come close on the heels of the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) accusing the government of rampant corruption with cuts as high as 40% in public works.