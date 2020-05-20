NWKRTC plans QR code for purchasing bus tickets

To minimise the human contact in buses, the North-Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has decided to introduce online payment for instant tickets through mobile apps.

NWKRTC Managing Director Rajendra Cholan said here, talks are on with multiple mobile payment apps, and based on the software that suits requirements, the NWKRTC will sign a memorandum of understanding with that company.

He said, the software development is in the final stage, and in the next two-three days, all the 4,500 buses under the NWKRTC jurisdiction will have a QR-code payment system.

Sources in NWKRTC informed DH that online payment mode was in pipeline, however, Covid-19 has advanced its implementation.

Cholan also informed that to minimise physical contact of both passengers and staff, the NWKRTC is also considering ‘rounding’ the fare to the nearest value. “A Rs 16 ticket may cost Rs 15, and Rs 18 ticket may cost Rs 20 henceforth,” he said, and added that a proposal in this regard is in before of the board.

As a safety measure, all the drivers of NWKRTC have been instructed not to ‘pick up’ a bus that has not been sanitised. Buses will be sanitised after every trip.

Only those passengers who have been screened at the bus stands will be allowed to board the buses. Mobile and Aadhar details of each passenger will be documented so as to ensure ease of contact tracing in case someone turns positive for Covid-19, he noted.