One more dies after consuming contaminated water in Chitradurga

A 50-year old man, Rudrappa from Kavadigarahatti, who had been battling for life after drinking contaminated water, died in a private medical college here on Friday.

With this, four people from Chitradurga have died of gastroenteritis so far. But the district administration has confirmed that only two died due to drinking contaminated water and the cause of death of the remaining two people is yet to be ascertained.

Rudrappa was admitted to Basaveshwara Medical College in Chitradurga after he complained of gastroenteritis on August 2. He did not respond to the treatment. He was in the Intensive Care Unit.

The others who died include Manjula in Chitradurga District General Hospital, Raghu in Bengaluru and Praveen from Vaddarasiddavanahalli in Davangere.

The cause of death of Raghu and Praveen has not been confirmed yet.