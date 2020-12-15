Online recruitment: IIM-B clocks 100% summer placements amid Covid-19

Amid job losses and economic gloom due to the pandemic, the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) has achieved 100% summer placements.

All the 525 eligible students were recruited by over 130 top companies as part of the summer placements that were held virtually. Amazon, Bain, BCG, Kearney, McKinsey were some of top recruiters of the season, according to sources at the IIM-B.

All IIMs, including Ahmedabad, Calcutta, Indore, Lucknow and Kozhikode, have also achieved 100% placements, sources said.

Roles were offered in the domains of PE/VC, business analytics, consulting, finance, general management, UT/product management, operations, and sales and marketing.

Prof U Dinesh Kumar, chairperson of Career Development Services at IIM-B, said, “All the 525 students, including PGP and PGP BA students, were placed in less than a week of starting the process virtually.”

The novelty of the virtual eco-system, integrated for the online summer placements 2021, will be a landmark achievement, said Dr Roopa Adyasha, senior manager, Career Development Services, IIM-B.

Traditional recruiters have supported the process by bringing in new roles across divisions. “Besides the domain of consulting, students received offers in S&M (95), General Management (81) and Finance (71),” said Anushree Jibhakate, IIM-B’s Student Placement Representative.