Our cutting-edge science must be as good as anywhere in the world: Ajay Sood

Gearing up for a reboot of the Covid Task Force, the National Biodiversity Mission and strides in innovation and technology, the newly appointed Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government, Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, has his priorities well in sight.

Speaking to DH, the distinguished honorary professor of physics at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) dwells deeper into his new responsibility and the challenges ahead. Known for his pioneering research on graphene and nanotechnology, Dr Sood holds two American and five Indian patents.

Bio-science for human health is one of the critical missions anchored by office of PSA, and the country’s pandemic preparedness offers a perennial challenge. Will this be a priority area once you assume charge?

There is the Covid Task Force with very technically competent people involved. We need to continually look at it, and evaluate any changes, any modifications to be made. It is a continuous process. Also, its nature is very dynamic, evolving almost every month, every week now with a new Covid wave, possible or not. We will definitely be on the top of it.

The switch to green mobility is facing multiple challenges, in terms of both infrastructure and safety. What shape and direction do you intend to give it?

We have already discussed these issues. In the last PM-STIAC (Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council) meeting, where I was also part as a member, we have discussed some guidelines, some policy changes to be made. But it has to go through the whole process. My responsibility will be to take it to finality.

You are stepping into a role occupied by stalwarts in the past. Your thoughts.

It is a very humbling experience to get into a role occupied by the likes of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, Dr Chidambaram and Dr Vijayaraghavan. The PSA is a very important assignment, where science, technology, innovation, all three pillars have to be strong to play a role.

We have to make our cutting-edge science as good as anywhere in the world and ensure that our science-related technologies get to the next level, to the people. Some efforts have been made in Artificial Intelligence in the last few months. But we really need to step up.

Industry-academia collaboration needs to be sustainable, not a knee-jerk reaction. We have to make some fundamental changes in our thought process, in our interactions.

