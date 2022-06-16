Over 5,000 samples collected for paediatric serosurvey

The Health Department, which launched the paediatric serosurvey last week, has completed the fieldwork by successfully collecting 5,360 samples against the target of 5,072 samples.

The survey is aimed at assessing the antibody prevalence in children between the age of six years and 14 years.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 785 samples have been collected in the BBMP limits and 494 samples in Belagavi. With 40 samples, the least number of samples have been collected from Kodagu.

Though the state had conducted two rounds of serosurvey previously, the present survey holds importance since it is being conducted on children, a majority of whom could be unvaccinated.

Speaking to DH, Dr Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist and a member of the Karnataka State Covid Technical Advisory Committee, said that the results of the survey would prioritise the measures.

"Earlier, the seroprevalence in adults was ascertained but it would not be similar in children. It is important to study the virus seroprevalence in children since many of them could be unvaccinated," he said.