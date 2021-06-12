Panel to submit report on third Covid-19 wave soon: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the Dr Devi Shetty-headed expert committee, constituted to prepare for the possible third Covid wave, would submit its report soon and that the state government was taking necessary measures to overcome the impending crisis.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting on Covid-19 with officials here, he said, “The panel is expected to submit its report in three to four days. The government would take suitable steps, based on the report, to tackle the possible third wave.”

He also claimed that the government is augmenting medical infrastructure in the state. “For the first time, 1,780 doctors have been appointed and Shivamogga district will get 83 doctors, the CM said

He has directed Health Minister K Sudhakar to visit the district again to reform the health sector.

Shivamogga district witnessed a rapid surge in the Covid cases and deaths in the second wave. As on June 11, the district has 5,617 active cases.