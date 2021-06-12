Panel to submit report on third Covid wave soon: BSY

Panel to submit report on third Covid-19 wave soon: Yediyurappa

He also claimed that the government is augmenting medical infrastructure in the state

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jun 12 2021, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 01:37 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: CMO Karnataka Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the Dr Devi Shetty-headed expert committee, constituted to prepare for the possible third Covid wave, would submit its report soon and that the state government was taking necessary measures to overcome the impending crisis. 

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting on Covid-19 with officials here, he said,  “The panel is expected to submit its report in three to four days. The government would take suitable steps, based on the report, to tackle the possible third wave.” 

He also claimed that the government is augmenting medical infrastructure in the state. “For the first time, 1,780 doctors have been appointed and Shivamogga district will get 83 doctors, the CM said

He has directed Health Minister K Sudhakar to visit the district again to reform the health sector. 

Shivamogga district witnessed a rapid surge in the Covid cases and deaths in the second wave. As on June 11, the district has 5,617 active cases.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
B S Yediyurappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-sniffing dogs are accurate, but face hurdles

Covid-sniffing dogs are accurate, but face hurdles

'Corona Mata' temple in UP demolished, one arrested

'Corona Mata' temple in UP demolished, one arrested

WFH effect: More males seek emotional counselling

WFH effect: More males seek emotional counselling

A purple revolution in J&K's Bhaderwah helps farmers

A purple revolution in J&K's Bhaderwah helps farmers

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

 