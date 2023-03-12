PM inaugurates 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials.
The Rs 8,480 crore project involved six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 and will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, they said. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4 lane highway.
Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4130 crores. The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar in Kodagu district with the state capital Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about five hours, officials said.
Earlier on Sunday, Modi held a massive road show in the district headquarter city of Mandya, waving at a large number of enthusiastic crowd, who had lined up on both sides of the route, as the ruling BJP is focusing on winning a good number of seats in Old Mysuru region, where it is traditionally weak.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory
True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft
When love is in the hair...
DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'
Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled
Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab
Salamanca is historic, yet forever young
Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park