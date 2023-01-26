PM Modi must remain in office till after 2029: S L Bhyrappa

Writer S L Bhyrappa, who has got Padma Bhushan for literature and education, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must retire after 2029, after serving as prime minister for another term.
Until then, he should prepare someone who has the same mindset, to become prime minister, the writer said.
Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Bhyrappa said, "We have not seen a PM like Modi. I am not in any party. This statement is not to please any party. Since Modi is giving good administration, his service is needed for the nation. India is prospering well under his governance".
He said that he is in favour of uniform civil code (UCC) proposed by the union government. "All are equal before law and that is why, there is a need for UCC," he added.
