Hubballi stone-pelting: Cops arrest more than 40 people

Police arrest more than 40 people in connection with Hubballi stone pelting incident

A march past by the police would also be conducted at sensitive areas in the city

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS,
  • Apr 17 2022, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 18:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

City police arrested more than 40 persons in connection with the violence that took place in Old Hubballi on Saturday midnight, while heavy arrangements have also been made.

Based on CCTV footages, those who were allegedly involved in stone-pelting are being arrested.

Also Read | Situation in Hubballi tense after mob pelts stones over social media post, two cops injured

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil visited Old Hubballi Police Station on Sunday and stated that a march past by the police would also be conducted at sensitive areas in the city.

"Action would be taken against all those who were involved in vandalism", he added.

