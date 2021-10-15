Progressive thinker, actor G K Govinda Rao no more

Progressive thinker, theatre person and writer professor G K Govinda Rao (84), passed away at his daughter Shymala Guruprasad’s house here on Friday due to an age-related illness.

Prof Govinda Rao was known for his social activism and strong, progressive political views. He was active in public life and took part in major social movements till recently.

Popularly known as Prof GKG, Govinda Rao acted in several acclaimed Kannada films like ‘Katha-Sangama’, ‘Grahana’, ‘Bandhana’ and ‘Mahaparva’. He also featured in the popular TV series- Malgudi days. He was an active theatre personality having acted and directed several

plays.

A well-known writer, his literary works include ‘Ishwar-Allah’, ‘Shakespeare - Yeradu Natakagala Adhyayana’, ‘Nade Nudi’, ‘Nagareekate mattu Araajakate’, ‘Bimba -Prathibimba’, ‘Manu vs Ambedkar’ and ‘Gandhijiya Upavasagalu’.

He was a learned professor of English, having committed many Shakespeare plays to memory.

A beloved teacher, GKG served as a professor of English at St Joseph’s college of commerce, Bangalore for over two decades. He has several admirers and friends who consider his passing a loss to society.

He had come to his daughter’s house in August after his health deteriorated. Six days back, he was admitted to a private hospital here, family sources said.

As per his wish, his eyes were harvested and donated to M M Joshi Eye Hospital.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames at Mukthidhama here on Friday morning He is survived by his wife, two daughters, grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others have condoled the death.

