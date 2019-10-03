Prolonged monsoon brings widespread rain in N-K

It’s October and Southwest monsoon is still active in parts of north and south interior Karnataka. Many parts of north Karnataka on Thursday continued to receive showers.

Heavy showers, accompanied by gusty winds, pummeled Haveri town and surrounding areas on Thursday afternoon. The sudden showers threw normal life out of gear. Rainwater overflowed onto the roads from the choked drains, causing grave hardships to the motorists. Many low-lying areas including the surroundings of inspection bungalow, Shantinagar, Nagendranamatti, Ashwininagar, police quarters, APMC market and central bus stand, were inundated with rainwater.

Gadag-Betageri and parts of the district including Laksmeshwar, Mulgund, Ron, Naregal and Gajendragad, experienced heavy rain, coupled with thunder and lightning.

A woman farmer was struck dead by lightning at her farm on the outskirts of Ron. Deceased has been identified as Shivappa Havalappanavar (45). Electric equipment in several houses have been damaged in lightning strikes.

Thursday afternoon rain brought some respite from the scorching sun in the region, which had witnessed a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius.

Munirabad, Hitnal, Bevinahalli and surrounding areas in Koppal district received rain accompanied by hailstones. Downpour flooded the road over Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal, affecting the traffic for a few hours.

Hosapete town and surrounding areas witnessed heavy showers for over half-an-hour. Brisk rain threw traffic out of gear on the flooded Sandur Road, Harihar Road and TB dam Road.

Downpour with thunder and lightning wreaked havoc in Kudligi town and parts of the taluk. Power supply to the town was affected after a coconut tree fell on a power line. Three houses have suffered partial damage in the rain-related accidents. Vehicular movement on Kudligi-Kottur route was halted for hours as the Mallanayakanahalli stream was in spate.

Belagavi and parts of the district, Hosadurga in Chitradurga district and several places in south interior Karnataka also received moderate to heavy showers.