Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘James’ opens to unprecedented response

The release of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s final commercial film James in Karnataka on Thursday was nothing short of a spectacle.

As early as 4 am, fireworks lit up the sky across the state as the highly anticipated film sent fans into a frenzy.

Puneeth’s daughter Vanditha Rajkumar, his elder brother Raghavendra Rajkumar, and his cousin and actor Sriimurali watched the 6 am show of the action-drama at the packed Veeresh Cinemas on Magadi Road, the main theatre for the film.

“He has given his all for his final film. Appu will forever be in our hearts,” said Raghavendra Rajkumar after watching the film.

Directed by Chethan Kumar, James opened in more than 500 screens in Karnataka. Enjoying a mammoth 2000 plus shows in the state, the film’s net collection touched Rs 22.5 crore approximately, a record figure in the Kannada film industry for the opening day.

Puneeth’s shocking death at the age of 46 on October 29 last year had rattled the film fraternity. The film’s release marked the first birth anniversary of the actor. Fans, gathered in thousands to see their favourite star entertain them, danced to drum beats, whistled every time the actor came on screen and took part in long processions in different parts of the state.

“For me ‘James’ is not a movie but an emotion. Thank you, Appu for entertaining Kannadigas all these years. We will love you forever,” said Vijay Kalyana Raman, a Media Studies student and a die-hard fan of Puneeth.

The film was trending on social media platforms with the hashtag #AppuLivesOn going viral throughout the day. Incidentally, both Dr Rajkumar’s and Puneeth’s final feature films – Shabdavedhi (2000) and James – dealt with the theme of the drug mafia.

Chaos

Police had to resort to mild canning outside some theatres of Hosapete and Bagalkot as the situation went out of control ahead of the fans’ shows. A police vehicle was stoned and damaged by people outside the Meer Alam theatre in Hosapete.

‘No PRK name for film city’

Veteran Shivarajkumar, who was emotional after watching the film in Mysuru, said his family will not seek the government to name the proposed film city after Puneeth. “Fans want the film city to be named after Puneeth. But I don’t have a similar demand,” he told reporters. “Many people have worked for the film industry and their names may be considered for the film city,” he added.

