Rain havoc: farmer takes up road repair work on his own

Five houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall at Majjigepura in the taluk on Friday night.

The region received heavy rainfall throughout the night. The houses of Ravi, Nagaraju, Lakshmi, Swamigowda and M P Ravi have been damaged.

The rainwater entered several houses in the village. The villagers complained that the lack of a drainage system resulted in flood-like situation in the village.

Srirangapatna Tahsildar M V Roopa said, “Five houses were damaged, but, no casualty was reported. The officials will conduct a survey to estimate the loss.”

A farmer, who was fed up with the Irrigation department and PWD, took up the road repair work on his own, with personal funds. Jayaramegowda of Doddapalaya in the taluk, took up the works on a two km stretch of the road, connecting Doddapalaya with Allapatana.

Jayaramegowda rented an excavator and took up the repair works. He said, the road was completely damaged and no authorities were bothered to take up the works, despite repeated requests from several years. “Without any other option, I had to take up the works,” he said.

According to him, movement of heavy vehicles used for mining activities resulted in the damage of the road. Jayaramegowda urged the authorities to ban the movement of tractors and heavy trucks on the road.