Rape accused tests positive, 13 cops quarantined

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 24 2020, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 00:13 ist

As many as 13 police personnel, including the sub-inspector of the women police station in the city, were placed under quarantine after a rape accused tested positive for Covid-19 late on Tuesday night. 

The 20-year-old man from Dhuttargaon in Aland taluk was arrested on charges of raping a 10-year-old girl at a village in Kalaburagi taluk on June 17. The following day women police station staff led by SI arrested the suspect. 

He was remanded to judicial custody after registering a case under the POCSO Act.

However, the accused (P-9372) tested positive for the virus on Tuesday evening. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police D Kishorebabu told reporters that there was no need for sealing down the police station as the staff maintained social distancing and followed all safety measures. However, the staff will be subjected to Covid testing, he added.

Throat swab samples of the rape victim and her parents are sent for testing, sources revealed.

rape accused
tests positive
13 cops quarantined
COVID-19

