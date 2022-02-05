Republic Day parade: Karnataka's tableau bags 2nd prize

Republic Day parade: Karnataka's tableau bags second prize

‘Karnataka: The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts’ tableau stole the show with an eye-catching depiction of the land’s cultural icons during parade

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Feb 05 2022, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 00:13 ist
Karnataka state tableaux the cradle of traditional handicrafts is exhibit at Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka’s tableau has been adjudged as the second best among 12 states and Union territories which participated in the Republic Day parade on January 26, the defense ministry said on Friday.

‘Karnataka: The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts’ tableau stole the show with an eye-catching depiction of the land’s cultural icons during parade.

This was the 13th consecutive time the  state’s tableaux was selected to participate in the  parade. Karnataka’s tableau had won prizes earlier
too.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh on the theme ‘One district one product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham’ was adjudged the first best and the Indian Navy’s marching contingent topped among the three services, the ministry said.

The third prize went to Meghalaya. 

Public voting

This year for the first time, the general public were invited to vote for the best marching contingents and best tableaux in the popular choice category through the MyGov platform. The online poll was conducted between January 25 and 31, according to the
ministry.

“Three panels of judges were appointed to assess the performance of the marching contingents from the Services, CAPFs/other auxiliary forces and tableaux from various states/Union Territories and central ministries/departments,” a ministry statement said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Republic Day 2022
Republic Day
republic day parade
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

 