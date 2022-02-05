Republic Day parade: Karnataka's tableau bags second prize

Karnataka’s tableau has been adjudged as the second best among 12 states and Union territories which participated in the Republic Day parade on January 26, the defense ministry said on Friday.

‘Karnataka: The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts’ tableau stole the show with an eye-catching depiction of the land’s cultural icons during parade.

This was the 13th consecutive time the state’s tableaux was selected to participate in the parade. Karnataka’s tableau had won prizes earlier

too.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh on the theme ‘One district one product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham’ was adjudged the first best and the Indian Navy’s marching contingent topped among the three services, the ministry said.

The third prize went to Meghalaya.

Public voting

This year for the first time, the general public were invited to vote for the best marching contingents and best tableaux in the popular choice category through the MyGov platform. The online poll was conducted between January 25 and 31, according to the

ministry.

“Three panels of judges were appointed to assess the performance of the marching contingents from the Services, CAPFs/other auxiliary forces and tableaux from various states/Union Territories and central ministries/departments,” a ministry statement said.

