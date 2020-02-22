Rituals set the ball rolling for Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding

Preparations for the wedding of Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, with Revathi, grand niece of former minister M Krishnappa, were officially set in motion, with ‘Gana Homa’ and ‘Bhumi Puja’, performed near Janapada Loka in Ramanagara.

The event was attended by Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha and parents of Revathi, Manjunath, who is Krishnappa’s nephew, and his wife Sridevi.

Kumaraswamy said that the wedding was scheduled on April 17. “A puja was performed to begin the wedding preparations. Along with my party workers, I will invite every family to the event. I will thank all my voters on the occasion of marriage,” he

said.

“Initially, I thought of holding the wedding at Haradanahalli of Holenarasipura taluk in Hassan district, my birthplace. Finally, I chose Ramanagara, my political birthplace as the people of my constituency are always in my heart,” he said.

“About 95 acres of land will be used for the wedding which will be devoid of lavish sets. It will be a mega event since lakhs of party workers and well-wishers will be attending the event. We are planning to hold the reception at Bengaluru,” he added.

The land where the event will be held is being flattened and a borewell has been sunk. At least 22 acres of land owned by the Central Muslim Association, 23 acres belonging to an industrialist and the rest of the land which is in private ownership, is being utilised.