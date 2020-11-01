Rs 10 cr earmarked, but only Rs 2.6 cr spent this Dussehra in Karnataka

In a first, district in-charge Minister S T Somashekar released the expenditure details of Dasara this year and informed that the government had spent Rs 2.05 crore for the festivities.

The 410th ‘Naada Habba’ was celebrated between October 17 and October 26. It was a low-key Dasara due to the outbreak of Covid-19. While the government had earmarked Rs 10 crore for the celebrations, only Rs 2,05,83,167 was spent.

The government has spent a total of Rs 2.91 crore, including Rs 50 lakh given to Mandya and Rs 36 lakh for Chamarajanagar, for the celebrations. The balance amount of Rs 7,08,16,833 is in the deputy commissioner’s bank account, the minister said.

The expenditure includes Rs 40 lakh honorarium to the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru and Rs 35 lakh spent on five Dasara elephants. The authorities spent Rs 16.94 lakh for Jamboo Savari and Rs 6.5 lakh for live streaming of Dasara events. Besides, Rs 44 lakh was spent on cultural events of Dasara and honorarium to artists and Rs 41 lakh was spent on other arrangements.

The minister said the remainder of Rs 7 crore will be utilised after discussing with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Last year, the then district in-charge Minister V Somanna had promised to release details of the expenses for Dasara, but failed to keep the promise.

Charges were made against the district administration on bills pertaining to works undertaken by private stakeholders for the festivities not being cleared. The contractors, artistes and sportspersons were forced to wait for months to get their money.

Last year, contractors working with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had stopped Dasara-related works as the government had kept a large amount pending. There was also delay in distributing the prize money to winners of Dasara Sports.