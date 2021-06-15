Sanchari Vijay brain-dead, family to donate organs

National film award winner Sanchari Vijay, 38, who was critically injured in a bike accident on Saturday night, was declared brain-dead on Monday.

According to a statement by the Apollo Hospitals group at 8.20 pm, “there is irreversible complex damage” to his brain.

The actor’s family has decided to donate his organs.

Vijay was returning to his residence on Bannerghatta Road with his friend Naveen when their bike skidded and hit an electric pole. Vijay was riding pillion. Both were reportedly not wearing helmets. Doctors said Naveen is out of danger. Jayanagar traffic police have registered a case against Naveen. Further probe is on.

Apollo Hospitals said in their bulletin that the next step was the retrieval of Vijay’s organs and transplant procedures to recipients as per protocols.

"The result has been conveyed to the family and the jurisdictional police for further processing. Jeevasarthakathe officials are here for all the procedures. The next step is the retrieval of organs and then transplant procedures to the recipients as per protocols which will happen at various hospitals including Apollo Hospitals," the bulletin said.

Lijamol Joseph, Chief Transplant Coordinator, Jeevasarthakathe, the state organ transplant body that facilitates cadaver organ donation, told DH, "As per protocol, the patient should be found to be brain-dead twice with a gap of six hours. Our first assessment was done at 12.30 pm when he was found to be brain-dead. The second assessment was done at 7.50 pm. We're awaiting the organ advisory teams' opinion on the viability of his kidneys, liver, heart valve and corneas."