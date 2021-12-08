‘Save Chamundi Hill’ campaign to be intensified from December 9

The eco-activists in the city have decided to intensify the ‘Save Chamindi Hill’ campaign against the development activities atop Chamundi Hill.

The eco-activists held a meeting at the residence of Mysore Grahakara Parishat Founder Bhamy V Shenoy in the city on Wednesday. The activists have decided for a signature campaign at KR Circle from Thursday to December 16. The campaign will commence at 9 am and conclude at 5 pm every day.

Shenoy said it is necessary to launch a protest along with the signature campaign. The activists are also thinking of launching a legal battle against the government to protect the hill.

Kalachennegowda said before launching the Sathyagraha, the signature campaign must be completed. In addition, people, particularly the student community, must be educated on the importance of Chamundi Hill. Awareness drives should be conducted in colleges, he said.

Another activist Darshan opined that a social media campaign should be launched seeking support of actors, non-government organisations and others.

Activist Yamuna said actors and celebrities must be invited for the signature campaign at KR Circle. “We need to ensure that no new layouts will come up at the foots of the hill. It is every individual’s responsibility to protect the hill, she said.

