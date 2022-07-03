Siddu birthday bash: Cong worried over 'deepening rift'

With former CM Siddaramaiah’s followers announcing his birthday bash at Davangere on August 3, the Congress high command is apprehending that the event may further deepen the fissures in the party's state unit.

The party leaders are, per se, not much bothered about the event itself. But they are concerned over his followers’ plan to hold a month-long event called 'Siddaramotsava' in every district and Assembly constituency, till September 3.

No doubt, these events are aimed at sending a message to high command and detractors within the party that Siddaramaiah is the tallest leader in the party in the state and to consolidate “AHINDA” (minority communities, backward classes, Dalits) votes ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

The event is likely to deepen the rift among the rank and file of the party as Siddaramaiah’s followers are working hard to project him as CM candidate, said a leader in the party.

Indeed, the party top brass is struggling to ensure a working relationship between Siddaramaiah and state Congress president D K Shivakumar as both are demanding that they be declared the CM candidate. The long-pending revamp of district and other local party units is delayed due to differences between the two leaders.

With the Congress’ recent internal survey pointing out that the infighting between the two leaders is likely to dent the party's prospects in the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held back-to-back meetings last week in Delhi with the two leaders.

While asking them to work together without giving scope for differences, Rahul also took them to lunch to send a message to party workers that there are no differences.

Rahul clearly told both the leaders that the coming elections would be fought under collective leadership and that the party's top brass would decide on the CM after the elections are over and the party gets a majority, a source said.

However, hours after Rahul’s meeting on June 29, Siddaramaiah met select journalists from Delhi in a luxury hotel and announced the Congress' plan of action for the elections.

Shivakumar was not invited for the interaction though he was in Delhi.

Shivakumar’s faction complained to party leaders in Delhi for not calling him for the interaction and told them that Siddaramaiah’s announcement of the party plan was unilateral without consulting state leaders.

“The very purpose of the leader of the Opposition’s interaction with the media was to further assert himself that he is the top leader in the state unit,” the source said.

However, Siddaramaiah dismissed speculation that his birthday bash will be a show of strength.

“I have nothing to do with the event. It is being organised by my well-wishers. I have invited Rahul Gandhi for the event. There is no politics in it,” he told DH.