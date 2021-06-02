Start genomic sequencing of children’s Covid-19 samples: Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee

Amid a slew of recommendations made by the state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on the third wave and its impact on children, one of the main was to immediately start genomic sequencing of paediatric Covid-19 samples and checking Covid-19 antibodies in children.

Why sequence paediatric samples, and what does TAC hope to find?

Dr V Ravi, a virologist and nodal officer for genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka, and TAC member told DH, “Is there a mutant virus that is evolving and that is affecting children more in comparison with adults? Clinical details will help us establish virulence.

“For example, if the sample is of a child who suffered from MISC (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children), then we will know about the virulence of the variant. A training programme has also been held for field officers on which samples have to be sent,” Ravi said.

Regarding antibody tests, he said, “We will know what proportion of children have already been exposed to the virus through antibody tests. There are people who say the third wave will not be a problem for children.

For them, this will be valuable data which shows already so much percentage of children have been exposed. Also, one of the key determinants of modelling is serosurvey data. Serosurvey data is very important for modellers to predict what kind of surge will happen.”

Since children weren’t a part of either of the serosurveys in the state, they’re not a part of any projections made by Covid-19 models that scientists have worked on so far.

The ongoing second wave of Covid-19 in the state is expected to recede by the end of June-2021. Between the first and second waves of Covid-19, the increase in the magnitude of the problem in the paediatric population was as follows: 0-9 years age group: 4% increase in mortality and 43% rise in the number of cases, and 10-19 years age group: 6% increase in mortality and 60% rise in the number of cases, TAC observed.

It drew the conclusion that the next wave of Covid-19 in the state is expected during October-November 2021. It recommended that the intervening period of four months shall be used to ramp up clinical facilities, training and deployment of human resources, etc. and fulfil other related requirements.

“There shall be special attention to meet the requirements of facilities for clinical management of Covid-19-19 in children at the Community Health Centre, taluk, and district levels. As parents may act as caregivers in the hospitals, this shall be factored in the planning for PPE kits, N-95 masks, resting facilities in the hospitals, etc.,” the TAC report with recommendations says.