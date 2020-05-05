Stipend of resident doctors in Karnataka likely to rise

Stipend of resident doctors in Karnataka likely to increase

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere , DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2020, 17:46 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 17:46 ist
Representative image (iStock)

Resolving the disparity in payment of stipend to the resident doctors across Karnataka, state medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday directed the medical education department officials to consider the request made by the Resident Doctors’ Association to increase the stipend amount. 

Holding a video conference meeting with the department officials and Vice Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), the minister instructed the officials to look into the request and submit a detailed proposal pertaining to the increase of stipend. 

The Karnataka Resident Doctors Association had submitted a request to the minister seeking a hike in the stipend which is due since 2015. “The department has been increasing the fee for PG medical and dental courses every year. But it is not considering our request to hike the stipend. We hope that this time they will consider our request,” said one of the office bearers of the association. 

Karnataka
doctors
k sudhakar
Stipend

