Stretches of Tunga, Bhadra, Tungabhadra rivers highly polluted: Minister

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has identified a few stretches of the Tunga, Bhadra and Tungabhadra rivers as highly polluted and sanctioned funds for their rejuvenation.

Along Shivamogga on the banks of the Tunga, Bhadravathi-Holehonnur on the banks of Bhadra and Kudli-Mylara and Ullanur-Hochihalli stretches on the banks of Tungabhadra have been identified as polluted, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu told the Rajya Sabha.

Relying to BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayana K, the minister said under the centrally sponsored scheme of the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP), the Jal Shakti Ministry has sanctioned Rs 14.61 crore and a sewage treatment capacity of 34.12 million litres per day has been created.

These sewage treatment plants were set up in Shivamogga, Bhadravati, Davangere and Harihara.

"Pollution assessment of rivers is carried out by the CPCB from time to time based on water quality monitoring results in terms of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels, an indicator of organic pollution. As per the latest CPCB report published in November 2022, a total of 311 polluted river stretches have been identified on 279 rivers in the country," the minister said.