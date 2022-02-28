Student satellite to be named after late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

The students’ satellite, which will be designed by the government school kids in the state, has been named after late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

The state government is selecting over 100 students from 20 government schools to design the students’ satellite to be launched by September. Higher Education and Science and Technology Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced this in Bengaluru on Monday during the inauguration of an event to mark National Science Day.

The Department of Science and Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Technological Congress Association (ITCA) for the implementation of the project.

This will be one among the 75 satellites to be launched in the country to celebrate 75 years of independence.

The ground station of the project will be set up at the premises of the government Pre-University college in Malleshwaram and the schools and students for this project have been selected based on their performance in various competitions.

“The proposed satellite will weigh 1.5 kg and the project cost will be Rs 1.90 crore,” said the minister.

The classes regarding the design of satellites will commence from April 22 and students will also get online and offline introductory programmes and also web links for the required content. As part of the project, the students will be visiting various scientific institutions located in Bengaluru, and interact with scientists. MP D V Sadananda Gowda, Prof S Ayyappan chairman Karnataka Science and Technological Academy and others were present.

