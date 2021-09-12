Temple demolition in Nanjangud draws flak from Hindu outfits, politicians

The demolition of illegal religious structures on public property in compliance with the court order, has drawn widespread criticisms from various Hindu outfits.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, warned of launching a state-wide movement to save temples, if the district administration continued the demolition drive.

The district administration has initiated demolition of places of worship as per a list, since a few days. Accordingly, Mahadevamma temple at Uchagani of Nanjangud taluk was razed on September 8 triggering protests by the Hindu outfits.

“I have learnt that there are also plans to raze 101 Ganesha temple in Agrahara - constructed in 1954,” Simha alleged.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah condemns demolition of ‘ancient’ Hindu temple in Nanjangud

In 2009, the Supreme directed not to give permission for religious structures on public properties. If so, how was permission given for a mosque at Kyathamanhahalli, the MP questioned.

“Why are the authorities targeting the temples while others are being spared. It is not possible to equate the temples with other religious structures. Churches and mosques are prayer halls. But, in temples, the idols are consecrated” Simha said.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah too in a series of tweets has condemned the demolition of ancient temple on the pretext of encroachment clearance. The authorities should have spoken with the locals about it, he said.

MLA G T Devegowda took exceptions for targeting only the temples. It is not right for the authorities to hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus, he opined.

Rashtriya Hindu Samiti has condemned the district administration for razing several Hindu temples in the city. In a press release, Samiti president Vikas Shastri warned of launching a protest if the operation was not stopped.

Check out latest DH videos here