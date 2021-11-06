Three held for sexual assault on minor in Bantwal

Bantwal rural police arrested three youth for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing a minor girl in Bantwal taluk.

The arrested youth were identified as autorickshaw driver Rizwan, Mohammed Kasim, and Ajmal Hussain, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said.

The victim’s mother on November 4 had complained to police accusing an auto driver of outraging the modesty of the minor girl.

Accordingly, police had booked cases under various sections of the Pocso Act and arrested Rizwan who was later remanded in judicial custody.

On November 5, the victim visited the police and alleged that two youths who befriended her five months ago had allegedly sexually assaulted her and later issued life threats to her. The police swung into action and arrested all the accused youth.