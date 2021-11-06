Three held for sexual assault on minor in Bantwal

Three held for sexual assault on minor in Bantwal

The arrested youth were identified as autorickshaw driver Rizwan, Mohammed Kasim, and Ajmal Hussain

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Nov 06 2021, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 21:17 ist

Bantwal rural police arrested three youth for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing a minor girl in Bantwal taluk.

The arrested youth were identified as autorickshaw driver Rizwan, Mohammed Kasim, and Ajmal Hussain, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said.

The victim’s mother on November 4 had complained to police accusing an auto driver of outraging the modesty of the minor girl.

Accordingly, police had booked cases under various sections of the Pocso Act and arrested Rizwan who was later remanded in judicial custody.

On November 5, the victim visited the police and alleged that two youths who befriended her five months ago had allegedly sexually assaulted her and later issued life threats to her. The police swung into action and arrested all the accused youth.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sexual assault attempt
Sexual Harassment
Dakshina Kannada

Related videos

What's Brewing

Genes may be the link between anxiety and gut disorder

Genes may be the link between anxiety and gut disorder

Manchester painted blue on derby-day

Manchester painted blue on derby-day

Slave room discovered at Pompeii in 'rare' find

Slave room discovered at Pompeii in 'rare' find

Five issues new Barcelona coach Xavi must address

Five issues new Barcelona coach Xavi must address

Jolie 'proud of Marvel' for uncensored Eternals scenes

Jolie 'proud of Marvel' for uncensored Eternals scenes

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Why humans are getting taller

Why humans are getting taller

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

 