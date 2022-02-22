Wish to finish hearing Hijab case this week: Karnataka HC

Wish to finish hearing Hijab case this week: K'taka HC

Lawyer appearing for the petitioner girls requested the full bench of the Karnataka High Court for some relaxation to the Muslim girls

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 22 2022, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 16:45 ist
Students stand outside a college as they boycott classes after being denied entry with 'hijab' in the college premises, in Chikmagalur. Credit: PTI Photo

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said it wishes to dispose of the Hijab related case this week itself and sought the cooperation of all the parties involved.

As soon as the court proceedings began, a lawyer appearing for the petitioner girls requested the full bench of the Karnataka High Court for some relaxation to the Muslim girls who wish to appear in the schools and colleges with Hijab.

Also read: Hijab row: Karnataka student alleges brother attacked by 'Sangh Parivar goons'

They had moved the court against the hijab ban. The full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit is hearing a batch of petitions by the girls seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The Chief Justice said, "We want to finish this case this week itself. Make all endeavours to finish this case by the end of this week."

