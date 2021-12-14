Belgaum MLC polls: Two votes rejected over violation

There are six candidates in the fray for the election for Belgaum Local Authorities Constituency

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 14 2021, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 11:44 ist
Polling personnel carrying ballot boxes for the election for the Legislative Council from the twin-member Belgaum Local Authorities Constituency to the counting room at the counting centre in the premises of RD PU College in Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

Counting of votes for the election for the twin-member Belgaum Local Authorities Constituency commenced in the premises of RD PU College in Chikkodi on Tuesday.

Two votes were rejected before counting commenced as two voters violated the voting secrecy on the polling day by showing their ballot paper to the election agent in the premises of the polling station at Badigwad Gram Panchayat in Gokak taluk. A case in this regard has been filed with the Ghataprabha police.

Track live updates of Karnataka MLC polls results live here

There are six candidates in the fray for the election for Belgaum Local Authorities Constituency. It is a triangular contest between sitting MLC and BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatgimath, Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi and independent Lakhan Jarkiholi.

Strong rooms were opened in the presence of candidates and their election agents. Among the 8,849 voters, 8,846 of them had exercised their franchise during the polling held on Friday taking the polling percentage to 99.97 per cent. With the Winter Session of the state legislature being held in Belagavi, counting of votes was shifted to Chikkodi.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar informed that election agents of all the candidates were apprised before counting that the two votes will be cancelled. 

"We have serial number of the ballots wherein secrecy was violated and they would be kept aside upside down."

Belgaum
Karnataka
India News
Belagavi

