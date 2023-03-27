Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Illegal resorts and homestays in Uttara Kannada are posing a threat to the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats besides causing losses to the state exchequer.

As per the office of Deputy Director of Tourism (DDOT), Karwar, there are more than 200 homestays and 14 resorts functioning in the picturesque taluks of Joida, Dandeli and Haliyal. Officials concede there are several illegal facilities that have not registered with the department, and thus, are not paying any taxes to the state government.

Locals and activists claim there are over 500 homestays and 45 resorts in Joida and Dandeli. They say several homestays are violating norms by ‘overcrowding’ the properties.

The data provided by DDOT, Karwar, does not match with the written reply given by Tourism Department Minister Anand Singh in the Legislative Council during the February session. According to his reply to an unstarred question by MLC N Ravikumar, there are only eight resorts “registered” with the department, including the Old Magazine House, Kali, and Anshi nature camps that are operated by the government. The reply says the department “does not have any information of unauthorised resorts in the region and does not have powers to act against such properties”.

Also Read | Karnataka to seek compensation for protecting Western Ghats

However, Deputy Director of Tourism is the ex-officio (secretary) of the district-level tourism committee which approves permission for homestays.

“We are aware of unauthorised homestays in the district and have issued notices to the owners to register them. Not many have come forward,” said DDOT Baby Moger. A panel led by the deputy commissioner will soon take action, Moger added.

The owner of a recognised resort in Ganeshgudi, Joida, said: “The concept of homestay tourism has been violated in Dandeli and Joida. Instead of introducing the tradition and culture of the region to visitors, the homestays have become an industry that serves liquor. They act as a gambling den. Many homestays are operating with 200 guests on weekends though the carrying capacity is 3-4 families.”

The owner of another authorised resort said that every week, truckloads of liquor bottles and poultry waste are being disposed of by these resorts.

“Overcrowding and construction activities are taking a toll on the forests,” he said.

Wildlife conversationalist Giridhar Kulkarni said many of the resorts and homestays are situated within 10 kilometres of the eco-sensitive zone of Kali Tiger Reserve and a majority of them have not taken no-objection certificate from the forest department and other government agencies.

“As these resorts offer activities such as trekking, bird-watching, nature walk, water sports etc., they need permission from the forest department. The owners are violating the Forest Settlement Act and leasing out their land for construction of resorts and homestays. Several court orders in this regard are clear and in favour of the forest department, yet the officials are not acting against them,” said Giridhar.

In an RTI reply to him, the office of Uttara Kannada deputy commissioner stated that of the 48 applications received for land conversion for constructing resorts in these three taluks, it has rejected permission for 15 on various grounds.

Sources in the tourism department said they are “going slow” against illegal resorts/homestays as it could adversely impact the tourism sector in the region.