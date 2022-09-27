Teen stabbed after brawl in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Sep 27 2022, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 00:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A teen was stabbed after brawl between two groups near Anantshayan Galli here on Monday night.

Injured was identified as Farhan Dharwadkar (15) resident of Camp. He has been admitted at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital for treatment.

Farhan and two other friends had exchanges with another group while crossing Amba Bhavan Circle. Group stabbed him near Anantshayan Galli and he suffered injuries while his friends escaped.

Police rushed to the hospital and were collecting information from Farhan about the incident and suspects.

Khade Bazaar Police are investigating.

