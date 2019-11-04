Vijayashankar resigns from Cong, to rejoin BJP today

Former MP C H Vijayashankar, who had joined the Congress in 2018, is expected to rejoin the BJP in Bengaluru on Tuesday, just six months after his defeat as Congress candidate from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency. He was defeated by Prathap Simha of the BJP.
Speaking to DH, Vijayashankar said he had forwarded his resignation to the Congress to the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Monday.
