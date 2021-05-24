Village sealed as crowds gather for horse's funeral

Village in Gokak sealed after crowds gather for temple horse's funeral

About 400 people participated in the procession and cremation of the temple horse

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 24 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 23:39 ist
Hundreds of people seen participating in the last rites of horse of Kadsiddeshwar temple at Maradimath in Gokak taluk in Belagavi district on Sunday. Credit: Special arrangement

The Gokak taluk administration has sealed Maradimath village after villagers, throwing social distancing norms to the wind, gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects to the temple horse of Kadasiddeshwara Ashram on Sunday.

After video clips of the horse being taken in a procession and its cremation went viral on social media, taluk administration swung into action. Tahsildar Prakash Holeppagol and staff rushed to the village.

Going by the video clips, it appears that about 400 people participated in the procession and cremation of the temple horse.

"The village has been sealed. Movement of villagers will be restricted. The residents will be subjected to Covid-19 tests. Police cases have been filed against 15 persons who had organised the procession," he said.

Flaying the administration for lapses, many expressed fear that the event may emerge as a super-spreader.

According to sources, the horse dedicated to Kadasiddeshwara temple was released into the village following a request by the elders. The villagers believed that the horse would protect their village from coronavirus. The horse moved around the village freely for a couple of days. But the temple horse, aged 23, died on Friday night.

The grief-stricken villagers of Konnur-Maradimath and surrounding areas, ignoring the Covid-19 safety norms, gathered in large numbers at the Ashram to pay their last respects to the divine equine.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

gokak
Karnataka
Social distancing
Horse
Funeral

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

 