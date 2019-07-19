Vishwanath dismisses allegations levelled by Mahesh

Former JD(S) State president A H Vishwanath dismissed the allegations levelled against him by Tourism minister Sa Ra Mahesh.

Speaking to a TV channel, he said that Speaker should not have allowed allegations against an MLA who was not present in the House.

"A minister making false allegations against a senior legislator is wrong," he said, adding that such allegations by Mahesh is far from the truth.

"He had publicised this in local TV channels of Mysuru that I had compromised his loyalty for Rs 28 cr. It is true that I am in debt, but the allegations made by him is wrong," he said.

Mahesh claimed in the floor of the House that Vishwanath had approached him to help out with his debt of Rs 28 cr. Though he had agreed to pay it off in instalments, Vishwanath resigned as BJP decided to help him, he had alleged.