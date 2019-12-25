VTU prefers handloom fabric for convocation

Putting an end to the fancy silky wear during convocations, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has directed all students receiving degrees during its 19th annual convocation to wear “handloom fabric.” The convocation is scheduled for February 8, 2020.

For girl students, the dress code is white saree or white salwar kameez and dupatta; and for boys, it is a white shirt with full sleeves and white trousers, made of handloom fabric.

In a circular, the VTU has directed authorities of the affiliated colleges to bring the dress code to the notice of the students.

The varsity is also designing handloom fabric “robes/gowns” for the officials who will be present during the convocation. With this, silk and fancy fabric will completely be out of the campus during VTU convocations.

Officials from the university told DH that the dress code was mandatory for candidates receiving their degrees. Dr A S Deshpande, Registrar (Administration), said, “We are even requesting Khadi Board to provide a discount for our students. We have made this announcement a month before the convocation and therefore it won’t be difficult for students to procure the material”

A model photograph of both male and female costume for the convocation would be uploaded on the university website in a day or two. It will give clear

idea for students, Deshpande added.

More than 59,000 undergraduate, 6,000 post-graduate and around 500 PhD candidates will receive their degrees at the 19th convocation.

VTU has preferred handloom following the recent order of the University Grants Commission asking all universities and higher education institutions across the nation to adopt handloom fabric during annual convocations.