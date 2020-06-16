Wakf report to be tabled in session: CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that the Lokayukta inquiry report on the encroachment of Wakf properties in the state is tabled before the next session of the legislature.

Yediyurappa said this during a review of the Minority Welfare Department and the Wakf Board.

“Based on the Anwar Manippady report on encroachment of Wakf properties, a Lokayukta inquiry was ordered and an interim report has been submitted. The Cabinet has already approved the tabling of this report in the legislature,” Yediyurappa said during the meeting.

Manippady, a former chairperson of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, had charged in his report that Wakf properties to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore had been encroached upon across the state.

It was also decided in the meeting that Haj pilgrims will have their advance refunded as Saudi Arabia has not provided any information on the pilgrimage in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yediyurappa also reviewed the textiles department and found that 18,991 weavers have applied online to receive the Rs-2,000 yearly financial aid. He asked officials to ensure the aid reached them soon.

Yediyurappa was told by officials that handloom products worth Rs 14.15 crore and powerloom products worth Rs 942.66 crore have remained unsold. Among these, sarees woven by powerlooms can be given to anganwadi workers, Yediyurappa said.

The CM also reviewed the functioning of the backward classes welfare

department.