A greasy English breakfast with a vegan twist!

With the UK emerging as a notable leader in the transition to veganism, there are many vegan breakfast options to choose from. Let’s get going.

Hash browns: When potatoes are diced, chopped, or mashed with finely chopped onions, one can easily make hash browns. With potato starch, the mixture can then be formed into patties that are fried in oil till golden brown, crunchy, and delicious.

Grilled tomatoes & sautéed mushrooms: Every breakfast has a completely new twist when grilled tomatoes are added to the fare. Together with the grilled tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms provide flavour.

Banana pancake: Who wouldn’t want pancakes for breakfast? Vegan banana pancakes are simple to make and delicious. Bananas should be mixed well with flour, sugar, and salt after being mashed. Instead of milk, mix in oats or almond milk. Fry the pancakes then serve with syrup, bananas, and berries.

Vegan sausage: Another nutritious alternative employed in a fatty vegan breakfast is vegan sausage. One of the various methods to create it is by pulverising the oats, walnuts, white beans, potatoes, and some spices to enhance flavour while also blending the chia seeds with water. Make sure the texture is one that can be easily rolled into a sausage. Place the sausage in a steamer after wrapping it in foil paper like a candy. Once done, cook the sausages in olive oil until they are just beginning to brown.

Vegan bacon: Peas, soy, and even potatoes are used to make vegan bacon. This can be flavoured with ginger, garlic, other veggies and spices.

Sharvani Kashyap