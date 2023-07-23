Feedback From Our Readers

It is always a pleasure to hear what our readers think of the articles we publish. Here’s a selection of responses we have received in recent weeks. (The responses have been edited for brevity and clarity). Mail your responses to dhonsunday@deccanherald.co.in

This is in reference to the article 'The AI Storm is Here' (Big Picture/July 16). The media have been reporting on AI making inroads into many facets of our life. Complacency about AI is misplaced. India needs to erect guardrails to protect tech jobs like coders, computer programmers, software engineers, data analysts and a host of other allied jobs. The hottest new language for AI is English and we have a long legacy and tradition of learning English, and we need to benefit from that.

H N Ramakrishna

The article 'When The World's Your Classroom' (Big Picture/July 2) has dissected the pros and cons of homeschooling which has caught up in a big way after online classes became the order of the day during the pandemic. With homeschooling, students could be denied an opportunity to rub shoulders with children their age and this could turn out to be a psychological disadvantage.

C V Aravind

Thank you for the good article (The Grenade Is Ticking/Big Picture/June 25) The figures are startling indeed. I hope it remains only a passing adventurism in teens. The illustration is very nice.

Krupa K

The article 'Wake Up And Smell The Coffee' (Big Picture/July 9) was very interesting and throws light on unknown facts. It was intriguing to learn about how smells can distort our love for something like coffee!

Priya Jagadish

Your Rooting for Nature column in DHoS, has inspired us, a 51-acre gated community with luxury villas, to ensure that the large expanse of land we have at our disposal is maintained naturally, by incorporating natural farming methods. Thank you for carrying such articles.

Gopinath Ambadi Thody