Fill up on Filo pastry

Being one of the oldest pastries, the history of Filo pastry revolves around the regions of Greece and Turkey. Filo dough was first invented in Greece, where there was an abundance of wheat growth during that period. In order to preserve wheat, there were inventions such as bread, pies, and pastries. As a result, a large amount of dough was created for baking bread, pies, and pastries. Bakers in the region always tried using new techniques and procedures for baking the mentioned products, and this led to the invention of Filo pastry in the late 4th century. A similar pastry that was invented in Turkey during the same period was called yufka. Several layers of these paper-thin dough sheets were placed on top of one another with a layer of fat and dry fruits and were baked for the rich community in Turkey. Whereas in the Greek part, pastries had many savoury products that were made up of vegetables, fruits, meats, and cheese. Both preparation styles contributed to Byzantine cuisine as both regions were part of the Byzantine Empire during that time. Initially, when the pastry was invented, the fresh dough was rolled out with the help of a rolling pin, and the pastry was freshly prepared. Filo pastry dough is very stretchy and paper-thin that’s nearly translucent in nature. The dough sheets are stacked up with a mixture of corn flour and flour to prevent them from sticking to each other. Little oil is used in the dough to lubricate the gluten strand that helps in the elasticity of the dough; however, a greater amount of fat is brushed between each layer before baking to obtain a flaky and crispy pastry.

Science of Filo pastry

Although there are few ingredients used in the production of filo pastry, each ingredient in the recipe serves a specific purpose. Wheat provides a basic structure and base to the pastry, whereas proteins present in the wheat help maintain the elasticity of the dough. The gluten polymer is denatured by the process of hydrolysis caused by the addition of acid (vinegar or lemon) to the dough and also helps in the process of bleaching. The warm temperature of the water acts as a catalyst, increasing the rate of biochemical reaction in making the dough tender and soft and aiding in the combination of all components. Denatured protein strands help in kneading the dough very smoothly which results in a better-quality product.

If the Filo fails...

If your pastry turned out to be soggy, it could be due to a higher content of moisture or because the temperature was abused after baking. If the fat oozes out during baking, it could be due to a higher temperature of the dough, the edges not being sealed properly, or uneven folding and layering. If there was an uneven rise in the pastry, it could be because it was too soft/ hard, fat, or due to inappropriate mixing, uneven lamination of fat, or uneven temperature. If the pastry turns out to be hard, the pastry sheets are either not baked at room temperature or baked at the wrong temperature.

