But first, tea (and some toast)

If a band is called ‘When Chai Met Toast’, as far as tea-lovers like me are concerned, the good vibes battle is already won. The Kochi-based folk-rock band, whose songs are all about fuzzy happiness and finding sunshine in the darkest of places, really do not have to do much else to win hearts. I recommend them wholeheartedly, especially if you are looking to begin the year on a positive note.

I loved nearly everything about their debut EP, Joy Of Little Things, which was released around three years ago. I happily admit I have listened to one of the tracks in the EP, ‘Beautiful World’, on repeat — quite the perfect song to yodel along when you go on a solo trip! But, I had lost track of the band till last year when they released their single, ‘When We Feel Young’, bang in the middle of the raging pandemic, when all of us were evidently feeling battered and well, anything but young. The animated video that traces the togetherness of a now-old-but-forever-young couple in simple, clean lines is as pleasurable as a cup of masala chai on a rainy afternoon (with or without toast); the simple music and the straightforward lyrics effortlessly tug at your heart, making this one of the most underrated but beautiful singles to have come out of the chaos that was 2020.

