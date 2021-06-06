Growing up, only one of my friends loved reading as much as I did. We also happened to love many of the same books, especially James Herriot’s hilarious veterinary stories. One morning, I woke up to the news that Herriot had died. I hadn’t even known until then that he was still alive, but the news of his death brought tears to my eyes. I had to share it with my friend. I reached school and spotted her at the other end of a crowded corridor.

“Did you hear?” I called out, and she responded, “Herriot died!” Then, like in a movie, we rushed toward each other and hugged, oblivious to the swirling crowds around us. It’s been a quarter of a century, but I still remember the warmth of that moment (and she and I are still friends!)

There’s something very comforting about bonding with another person over the shared love for a book (or an author, for that matter!)

There’s a quote, origin unknown: “Seeing someone reading a book you love is seeing a book recommending a person.” I understand that sentiment.

When we adults bemoan the fact that children don’t want to explore new books, and that they seem to be reading the same books that all their friends are reading, we forget to stop and wonder why they do that. Don’t we ourselves know the pleasures of recalling shared experiences, or connecting through the love of an old movie, TV series, songs or even old advertisements?

When a bunch of kids read the same books, they could be connecting with each other through the books. It could be an integral part of their friendship. They might be making memories that’ll last for years. Children (and even adults) sometimes read a book they don’t particularly enjoy, just because their friends are reading it, and they want to join in on the discussions. Isn’t that how many book clubs work?

Bonding over books needn’t only be with friends. My daughter and I spend hours in conversation discussing books that we’ve both enjoyed. Very often, one of us reads a book and pesters and bothers the other one until both of us have read it, and then we have a rollicking time discussing each character and situation to bits, coming up with jokes that nobody else understands, and rolling with uncontrollable laughter.

I recommend this to everyone highly — and it need not just be a parent-child activity.

Aunts, uncles, grandparents, anybody! Especially now, during the pandemic, when we haven’t been meeting loved ones for months and years, it could be a good way to stay connected. Reading the same books separately and discussing them, like in a book club. Or getting on a call and reading a book to one another. Or even narrating a story to each other — there are many ways to make it work.

Read books, stay connected, make good memories — what’s not to like?!

The author has written 10 books for children and can be reached at www.shruthi-rao.com

GobbledyBook is a fortnightly column that gives a peek into the wondrous world of children’s books. Hop on! Or as Alice did, plunge into the rabbit hole.