Bookrack for the Week (July 12 to July 18)

Nikah Halala: Sleeping With A Stranger

Ziya Us Salam

Bloomsbury 2020, pp 258, Rs 550

This book exposes the cycle of instant triple talaq followed by a fake marriage, which too ends with another instant triple talaq that allows the woman to marry the former husband. While the holy book does not mention instant triple talaq, this tradition is unique to the Indian subcontinent.

Naoroji

Dinyar Patel

HarperCollins 2020, pp 368, Rs 698

This is a biography of Dadabhai Naoroji, the 19th century activist who founded the Indian National Congress, was the first British MP of Indian origin and inspired Gandhi and Nehru.

The Chain

Adrian McKinty

Hachette 2020, ebook, Rs 322.14

A gripping thriller, which begins with a phone ringing. A stranger has kidnapped your child. To free them, you must abduct someone else’s child. Your child will be released when your victim’s parents kidnap another child and so on.

Slices Of Life

Richa Gupta

Blue Rose 2020, ebook, Rs 198.45

This book, as the title suggests, consists of many vignettes of life that come together to provide an immersive and entertaining experience.

Why Is My Hair Curly?

Lakshmi Iyer

Red Panda 2020, pp 144, Rs 250

This is a delightful celebration of curly hair and the courage it takes to be yourself. It explores genetics, family dynamics and adoption identity through a light-hearted and sunny tale.